Temperature over India may rise by over 4 degree Celsius: Report
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The average temperature over India is projected to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the intensity of heat waves is likely to increase by 3-4 times by the end of the century, according to a government report on the impact of climate change on the country. India's average temperature has risen by around 0.7 degree Celsius during...
Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Anand Sharma on June 16 stated that temperature in Delhi-NCR region and the northwest India are above normal which will continue in coming days. May be after 20th June, the temperature will fall, he added. "There may be respite around...
IMD said temperature in Delhi-NCR and northwest India will continue to remain above normal. IMD added that the temperature may fall after June 20. Deputy Director-General of IMD Anand Sharma said, "We..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:42Published
Hill city of Shimla received heavy rainfall accompanied by hails on June 5. Thunderstorm with rain will continue, predicts India Metrological Department (IMD). Minimum temperature will dip to 12 degree..
Briefing about the weather conditions in northwest India, Head of Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre, Rajendra Kumar Jenamani informed that rainfall will reduce by next 24 hours and temperature..