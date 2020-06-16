Temperature over India may rise by over 4 degree Celsius: Report

The Third Pole India’s average temperature rose by around 0.7 degrees between 1901 and 2018. Unless steps are taken, between 207… https://t.co/1wEGSoKz60 3 days ago Durgesh Under RCP8.5 scenario, by the end of 2100, avg temperature over India is expected to rise by 4.4 degrees C ( relati… https://t.co/c7Pty8FqRT 3 days ago Sumita Kale RT @livemint: The first Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region report said while humid regions of central India have become dr… 4 days ago Livemint The first Assessment of Climate Change over the Indian Region report said while humid regions of central India have… https://t.co/P3H89H0QBH 4 days ago Kabir Agarwal RT @TheWireScience: In the high emissions ‘pathway’, land surface temperature over India could rise by an average of 2.7º C in the next 50… 4 days ago The Wire Science In the high emissions ‘pathway’, land surface temperature over India could rise by an average of 2.7º C in the next… https://t.co/kThSHgLLdg 4 days ago Vaibhav Singh RT @GaonConnectionE: #Thread By the end of the 21st century, the annual mean surface temperature over the Hindu Kush #Himalayas is projecte… 4 days ago Gaon Connection English #Thread Between 1951 and 2015, the summer monsoon precipitation over India has declined by around 6%, with a notab… https://t.co/QtB8vY1mPw 4 days ago