Temperature over India may rise by over 4 degree Celsius: Report

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
The average temperature over India is projected to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the intensity of heat waves is likely to increase by 3-4 times by the end of the century, according to a government report on the impact of climate change on the country. India's average temperature has risen by around 0.7 degree Celsius during...
0
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Respite in temperature in Delhi-NCR in upcoming days: IMD

Respite in temperature in Delhi-NCR in upcoming days: IMD 01:19

 Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Anand Sharma on June 16 stated that temperature in Delhi-NCR region and the northwest India are above normal which will continue in coming days. May be after 20th June, the temperature will fall, he added. "There may be respite around...

