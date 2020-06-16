Global  

Philippines puts city back under virus lockdown

Hindu Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
President Rodrigo Duterte approved in a televised meeting Monday night with key Cabinet officials a recommendation to lock down Cebu city anew and retain quarantine restrictions in metropolitan Manila where many of the nearly 26,500 infections and more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.
