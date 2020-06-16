Global  

PM Narendra Modi to interact with heads of 21 States, UTs today

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers and heads of 21 States and Union Territories on Tuesday. The meeting with heads of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, among others, is scheduled for 3 pm today.
