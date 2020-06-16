Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback the hike in fuel prices, saying the government's decision to increase them during the coronavirus crisis is "wholly insensitive" and "ill-advised". Given that the international price of crude oil has fallen by approximately nine per cent...
There seems to be no end to troubles for the common man. Amid the battle for livelihood during the Covid-19 pandemic and consequent lockdown, people are facing massive fuel price hikes. June 14 was the eighth straight day of fuel price hike after a 12-week lull. While petrol prices range between Rs...
The hike in fuel price has severely hit the already 'broken back bone' of the common man in the country amid the pandemic. The cornavirus infection and lockdown imposed due to this pandemic many people..