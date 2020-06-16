Global  

Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks rollback of fuel price hike

Mid-Day Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rollback the hike in fuel prices, saying the government's decision to increase them during the coronavirus crisis is "wholly insensitive" and "ill-advised". Given that the international price of crude oil has fallen by approximately nine per cent...
