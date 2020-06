Junaid Azim Mattu loses no-confidence motion, removed as Srinagar mayor Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Junaid Azim Mattu was on Tuesday removed as the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) mayor after he lost a no-confidence motion moved against him in the city body. The People's Conference leader, whose election as Srinagar mayor had generated controversy two years ago, took to Twitter to announce his defeat.