Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off at China border in Eastern Ladakh



An Army officer and two soldiers died in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on night of June 15. The casualties took place during de-escalation.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07 Published 2 hours ago

June 15th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News



We track some big events in history on this day. Watch the video to find out more. On June 15, 1667, the first direct blood transfusion to a human was performed by the physician Jean-Baptiste Denis,.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago