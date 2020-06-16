Ladakh row: 'Casualties suffered on both sides' in 'violent face-off' in Galwan Valley, Indian Army says
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Army has amended its statement regarding the face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, saying that "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.
Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As per the official statement by the Army, a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army...