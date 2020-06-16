Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ladakh row: 'Casualties suffered on both sides' in 'violent face-off' in Galwan Valley, Indian Army says

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Army has amended its statement regarding the face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops leading to the death of three Army personnel, saying that "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News 01:42

 Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As per the official statement by the Army, a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army...

Related videos from verified sources

Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off at China border in Eastern Ladakh [Video]

Army officer, two soldiers killed in violent face-off at China border in Eastern Ladakh

An Army officer and two soldiers died in a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on night of June 15. The casualties took place during de-escalation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published
Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir [Video]

Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir

The Indian Army distributed relief items among the poor and backward people living in far flung and border areas of Kashmir valley. The relief materials were distributed under the operation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:16Published
Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief [Video]

Situation at India-China border is under control: Army Chief

On India-China border issue, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that the situation is under control. He said, "I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Live: Casualties on both sides, Indian Army says

 An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night during a violent face off with the Chinese troops, the...
IndiaTimes

Army officer, 2 jawans killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops

 An officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed at the Galwan Valley in a clash with Chinese military on Tuesday. The Indian Army in a statement said...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

PaliyaAbhay

Abhay Kumar Paliya RT @IndiaToday: In its official statement, the Indian Army too had said both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off | @AbhishekB… 17 seconds ago

Shrinidhimanag5

Shrinidhi managoli RT @ANI: Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in G… 42 seconds ago

ajitaffirm

Ajit Tiwary Affirm RT @ANI: Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the viole… 1 minute ago

wittyneeraj

neeraj yadav Tension up by several notch. Brawl during disengagement. Both sides suffered casualties. China seems angry over in… https://t.co/t21XzWUcNW 7 minutes ago

Eccentric_Rosy

✽✿ Ruoxi LiMei ツ❥ RT @TOIIndiaNews: Ladakh row: 'Casualties suffered on both sides' in 'violent face-off' in Galwan Valley, Indian Army says https://t.co/4R8… 8 minutes ago

CommonIndianMan

Nirmal S Gandhi RT @ndtv: "Casualties suffered on both sides": Indian army on face-off with China in #Ladakh's Galwan Valley last night. Follow updates h… 10 minutes ago