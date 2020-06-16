Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Havildar Pazhani from Tamil Nadu makes supreme sacrifice in border stand-off with China, state govt announces Rs 20 lakh

DNA Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Havildar Pazhani hailed from Kadukkaloor village in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district is the father of two kids and served in the Indian Army for 22 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Panic grips locals as wild elephant strays into residential area in southern India

Panic grips locals as wild elephant strays into residential area in southern India 01:18

 The presence of a wild elephant in a neighbourhood in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu triggered panic among locals.

Related videos from verified sources

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News [Video]

Chennai: Intense lockdown in Chennai from June 19th, no Sunday break | Oneindia News

Unable to control the spiraling coronavirus figures, the Tamil Nadu government has again declared total lockdown in state capital Chennai and certain areas under it, including areas in Thiruvallur,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published
COVID-19: India records 11,520 cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 51% [Video]

COVID-19: India records 11,520 cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 51%

325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases. 1,6 9,798 COVID-19 patients..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
COVID-19: MHA calls for all-party meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra remains worst affected [Video]

COVID-19: MHA calls for all-party meeting in Delhi, Maharashtra remains worst affected

The cases of coronavirus are growing at a rapid speed in India. 149348 coronavirus cases are active in the country till today. While Maharashtra remains worst affected with 51392 active cases, constant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Tweets about this