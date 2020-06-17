Global  

Indo-China border row escalates; Army officer, two soldiers killed

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the border row.

The Army said India lost an officer and two soldiers during the violent...
