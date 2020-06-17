Indo-China border row escalates; Army officer, two soldiers killed
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in the first such incident in the last 45 years reflecting massive escalation in the border row.
