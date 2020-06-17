Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indo-China border row: 20 soldiers killed in violent clash with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially said on Tuesday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News

Army colonel & 2 Jawans martyred in violent faceoff with Chinese troops at LAC | Oneindia News 01:42

 Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As per the official statement by the Army, a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army...

Related videos from verified sources

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off [Video]

Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off

After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published
20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army [Video]

20 Indian troops killed in China clashes: Indian army

The Indian army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers were killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a weeks-long standoff in the western Himalayas...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans [Video]

Indo-China border tension: Jharkhand CM Soren offers condolences to slain jawans

While addressing the media in Ranchi on June 16, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren spoke on three Indian Army jawans lost their lives in the Galwan Valley face-off with Chinese Army. He..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

LAC standoff: Army officer, 2 jawans killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops

 An Indian Army Colonel and two other soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley region on Monday night, in a massive...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA

Indo-China border row escalates; Army officer, two soldiers killed

 An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, in...
Mid-Day

US offers condolences to families of 20 martyred Indian soldiers, says closely monitoring conflict along LAC

 The Indian Army on Tuesday said the violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday has claimed the lives of 20 Indian...
DNA


Tweets about this

RaiBrij

Brijesh Rai🇮🇳 RT @TheOliveKnife: Why this info? To explain why NO conflict on indo-china border during Congress rule bcoz between 1962-2013 whenever 4… 2 seconds ago

Veerend72979529

Veerendra Singh Saddened after getting news of the martyrdom of Indian soldiers at indo-china border. The government will have to e… https://t.co/VCKznDNwn5 12 minutes ago

srinivaskatkuri

Srinivas Katkuri #Bravehearts of #IndianArmy defending our mother #nation #ColonelSantoshBabu and two other #Soldiers who got… https://t.co/v7YPuCFYiV 12 minutes ago

Ozil_afr

Mr strange 🇨🇳🇵🇰🇹🇷 @ShivAroor Modi govt banned media to give any news about indo-china border conflict but in tweeter indians killed 4… https://t.co/8TjecV5gek 13 minutes ago

SitaJi6

Sita Ji RT @sanjaynirupam: 20 soldiers? Shocking news coming from Indo-China border that during last night’s face-off, 20 Indian soldiers are marty… 18 minutes ago

SadikAriyadka

Sadik Mohammad RT @Adv_anees1: The sounds of gunfire has heard on Indo-China border. Many Indian soldiers became martyrd. Shortly the Prime Ministers spee… 18 minutes ago

ganesh_inc

𝐆𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐑𝐆 RT @ChitraSarwara: 20 soldiers martyred? Shocking news coming from Indo-China border that during #GalwanValley face-off, 20 Indian soldiers… 20 minutes ago