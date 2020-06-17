Indo-China border row: 20 soldiers killed in violent clash with Chinese Army in Galwan Valley
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Twenty Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially said on Tuesday...
Despite repeated talks, India-China border tension continues to escalate as An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with the Chinese Army in Ladakh on Monday night. As per the official statement by the Army, a Colonel-rank officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army...