India-China border tensions: Parents were looking forward to Colonel Santosh Babu's posting in Hyderabad Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colonel Santosh Babu's father, Upendar, remembers the final conversation he had with his son over the phone. "You should not ask me that," he had told his worried parents when they asked about details of the situation on the border during a brief call on June 14. "I am not supposed to tell you anything. We can talk when I am back with you." The following night, he was martyred.


