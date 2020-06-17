Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel.
Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.28 per litre from Rs 76.73, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.79 a litre...
Youth Congress workers staged protest in a unique way against fuel price hike in Chandigarh. Party workers tied a car with rope and dragged it on the roads of the city. They shouted slogans demanding..
Diesel price on Sunday hit a fresh record high after rates were hiked by 60 paise per litre while petrol price was up 35 paise, taking the cumulative increase in... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Zee News •DNA
Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 48 paise per litre and diesel by 23 paise a litre as oil companies for the ninth day in a row adjusted retail rates in line... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •Zee News •DNA