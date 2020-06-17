Petrol price hiked by 55 paise/litre, diesel by 60 paise; 11th straight day of increase Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 55 paise per litre and diesel by 60 paise a litre, marking the 11th consecutive day of increase in rates that now totals to Rs 6.02 for petrol and Rs 6.4 for diesel.



Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 77.28 per litre from Rs 76.73, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 75.79 a litre...


