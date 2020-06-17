आत्मनिर्भर Techie RT @UnbiasedSecular: Stop blaming Alia! How do you assume that this little girl would know about sushant singh rajput when she doesn’t even… 2 minutes ago Ankita Singh Stop blaming Alia! How do you assume that this little girl would know about sushant singh rajput when she doesn’t e… https://t.co/Ly1bxGrt46 4 minutes ago _sidmfan RT @Adipha23: Stop blaming Alia!!..How do you assume that this little girl would know about Sushant Singh Rajput when she doesn't even know… 7 minutes ago Ranajoy Paul RT @bollywood_life: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous,’ says Ram Gopal Varma #KaranJohar #Ra… 18 minutes ago Solanki Saxena Swara ko lagta hai chmchagiri karane se filme milegi.. Swara Bhasker says blaming Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt for S… https://t.co/TxH0E15Mnt 23 minutes ago Bollywood Life RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous,’ says Ram Gopal Varma #KaranJohar… https://t.co/cMBzHgCH4f 29 minutes ago Shahil Ale @sonamakapoor Blaming nepotism products like you who don't deserve to be there 😠😠 Because of nepotism products like… https://t.co/XWobSJrtm0 35 minutes ago Shahre Aalam RT @pulkit87007: The kind of journalism Aajtak has shown in the past is pathetic. During Sushant Singh Rajput death and now during the #Ind… 43 minutes ago