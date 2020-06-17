Global  

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous,’ says Ram Gopal Varma

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide triggered a debate of nepotism and camp-ism in the Bollywood industry. Ram Gopal Varma has come out and spoken the harshest reality and his view-point and called out those blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's demise as ridiculous.
