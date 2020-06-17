RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Blaming Karan Johar for what happened is ridiculous,’ says Ram Gopal Varma
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide triggered a debate of nepotism and camp-ism in the Bollywood industry. Ram Gopal Varma has come out and spoken the harshest reality and his view-point and called out those blaming Karan Johar for Sushant's demise as ridiculous.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14. Jan Adhikar Party (L) chief Pappu Yadav visited his parental home in Patna and met his family members. While speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered, he cannot commit suicide. I demand CBI enquiry into the...
People gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna on June 16 to pay tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput. They demanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death case. Rajput had allegedly..
The tragic and untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide has shocked the nation and sparked a fresh debate on the scourge of nepotism in Bollywood. From members of the film fraternity to..
