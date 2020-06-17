China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: US intelligence reports
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () The Chinese army suffered 35 casualties during the violent clash with the Indian military in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, official sources said on Wednesday quoting US intelligence reports. The figure could be a combination of total number of soldiers killed and seriously wounded, they added.
After India-China face-off at international borders in Ladakh, China said that India should not cross the borderlines. Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian said, "China has lodged solemn representations and protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by...