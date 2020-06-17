Ashutosh Mishra RT @EconomicTimes: China has not yet talked about the number of casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army during the clash. #Gal… 36 seconds ago mayank deshmukh RT @UnSubtleDesi: Sources have also indicated an increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffere… 1 minute ago jack @Ibbi_ArifKhan @HinduAmericans @BBCBreaking You have the disease of reading only one side of the story. https://t.co/HyRDYroWMd 4 minutes ago monk RT @samarjeet_n: China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports https://t.co/zAJSNMiyN5 8 minutes ago Nawakadal China Claims Sovereignty Over Galwan Valley, Tight-Lipped on Casualties Suffered During Ladakh Clash 9 minutes ago THE WEEK Official sources in New Delhi, citing US intelligence inputs, claimed the Chinese Army suffered 35 casualties durin… https://t.co/yv5IyDkbHS 10 minutes ago SAMARJEET NARAYAN China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: Sources citing US intelligence reports https://t.co/zAJSNMiyN5 10 minutes ago Rajesh Kumar Karna China suffered 35 casualties during Galwan clash: US intelligence reports https://t.co/75dCvPlg1P Download the TOI… https://t.co/WlurbiQc9S 12 minutes ago