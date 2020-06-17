Anti-China protests erupt across India to condemn killing of Army personnel in Ladakh face-off
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Protestors in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have burned Chinese flag and effigy of the neighbouring country's President Xi Jinping after Indian Army personnel lost their lives during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Demonstrators under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan raised slogans against President Xi Jinping and shouted -- "Go back from our county".
Locals paid last respect to Colonel Santosh Babu at his residence in Telangana's Suryapet. Santosh Babu's mortal remains were brought to his Suryapet home late night on June 17. Guard of Honour was also given to Colonel Santosh Babu. Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment....
With the violent clash in Ladakh claiming the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) comments on what India's next steps can be. He..
Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on June 18 climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. People are angered by the deaths of the Indian soldiers, who lost..