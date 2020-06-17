Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-China protests erupt across India to condemn killing of Army personnel in Ladakh face-off

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Protestors in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi have burned Chinese flag and effigy of the neighbouring country's President Xi Jinping after Indian Army personnel lost their lives during a violent face-off with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Demonstrators under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan raised slogans against President Xi Jinping and shouted -- "Go back from our county".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: India China clash: Locals pay last respect to Colonel Santosh Babu in Telangana

India China clash: Locals pay last respect to Colonel Santosh Babu in Telangana 02:14

 Locals paid last respect to Colonel Santosh Babu at his residence in Telangana's Suryapet. Santosh Babu's mortal remains were brought to his Suryapet home late night on June 17. Guard of Honour was also given to Colonel Santosh Babu. Santosh Babu was the Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar regiment....

Related videos from verified sources

India-China face-off: Army jawan Sunil Kumar's mortal remains reach Patna [Video]

India-China face-off: Army jawan Sunil Kumar's mortal remains reach Patna

Mortal remains of slain Army jawan Sunil Kumar were brought to his Patna residence. Hawaldar Sunil Kumar was martyred in face-off with China in Ladakh. Earlier, wreath laying ceremony of Havildar K..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers [Video]

India-China clash: What is the way forward? Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) answers

With the violent clash in Ladakh claiming the lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, and an unspecified number of Chinese personnel, Lt Gen HS Panag (retd) comments on what India's next steps can be. He..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:35Published
Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in Patna [Video]

Watch: Pappu Yadav climbs JCB machine to blacken banner of Chinese mobile phone manufacturer in Patna

Jan Adhikar Party Chief Pappu Yadav on June 18 climbed a JCB machine in Patna to blacken banner of a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer. People are angered by the deaths of the Indian soldiers, who lost..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Bollywood celebs react to Galwan Valley face-off

 In the violent face-off between India and China at Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at least 20 army personnel were martyred. The violent face-off happened in late...
IndiaTimes

Indo-China clash: Celebs pay tribute to martyrs

 In the violent face-off between India and China at Ladakh's Galwan Valley, at least 20 army personnel were martyred. The violent face-off happened in late...
IndiaTimes

Government must 'avenge' killing of Indian Army personnel in clashes with Chinese in Ladakh, says Owaisi

 "India stands with the 3 brave martyrs who were killed by China today in #Galwan. My thoughts are with families of Colonel and 2 brave soldiers. The commanding...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this