NEET 2020 postponed till August? Here is a fact check



Tweets about this Chirag RT @Akashsh33549834: @DrRPNishank Postpone neet and jee atleast till August end sir centers are 4 hours we are going through alot of mental… 7 hours ago Shruti RT @Dhairya45621120: #postponejeeneet Jee and neet should be postponed till mid August else will be a great danger to student lives.Plz hea… 22 hours ago Dhairya #postponejeeneet Jee and neet should be postponed till mid August else will be a great danger to student lives.Plz… https://t.co/Ss5y2OqsUp 22 hours ago NEET ASPIRANT @DrRPNishank Postpone neet and jee atleast till August end sir centers are 4 hours we are going through alot of men… https://t.co/t0zGUVNB69 1 day ago Susmita Gupta RT @Dayanan96137977: @DrRPNishank @IndianExpress @narendramodi @AmitShah @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @HRDMinistry @mygovindia @transformIndia @PIB_… 2 days ago Dayanand @DrRPNishank Kya bolti h public. Postponed neet and jee 2020 till August. Students live matters 2 days ago Dayanand @DrRPNishank Postponed neet and jee 2020 till August. Students lives matter 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 🙏 2 days ago Dayanand @drharshvardhan @narendramodi Postponed neet and jee 2020 till August. Students lives matter 🙏🙏🙏🙏 2 days ago