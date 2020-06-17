PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 over India-China border issue following the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a tweet on Wednesday said that the meeting...
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 17 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to tell the nation about what went wrong in Galwan Valley. Raut said that we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border. He further added, "We...
While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and..