Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi calls all-party meet on June 19 over India-China issue

Mid-Day Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on June 19 over India-China border issue following the violent face-off with the Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a tweet on Wednesday said that the meeting...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM should tell people what went wrong: Sanjay Raut on India-China border face-off

PM should tell people what went wrong: Sanjay Raut on India-China border face-off 02:05

 Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on June 17 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to tell the nation about what went wrong in Galwan Valley. Raut said that we can't hold Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi responsible for whatever happened at the border. He further added, "We...

Related videos from verified sources

Indians protest over border tension with China [Video]

Indians protest over border tension with China

India impatiently awaited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response on Wednesday to the death of at least 20 soldiers in a border clash with Chinese troops. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:42Published
Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda [Video]

Indian Army gave befitting reply to Chinese Army, unfortunately lost 3 jawans: JP Nadda

While addressing at 'Kerala Jan Samvad Rally' via video conferencing in the national capital on June 16, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda said, "Borders of India will remain intact and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing amid unlock 1.0 [Video]

COVID-19: PM Modi interacts with CMs, LGs via video conferencing amid unlock 1.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of states and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories via video conferencing on June 16. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

It is not the India of 1962, says BJP amid border standoff with China

 It is no longer the India of 1962 and the country is led by a "courageous" leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not by the Congress, the BJP asserted on...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

DaveyRoshaan

Roshaan Davey RT @thakur_shivangi: PM Narendra Modi calls for an all party meet on India-China situation on 19th June. #indiachinastandoff 3 minutes ago

singhh_ashutosh

Gunnu Singh RT @Aprichit2211: @LambaAlka Galwan Valley clash: Narendra Modi calls for all-party meeting on Friday to discuss situation on India-China b… 6 minutes ago

pyasi_santosh

Santosh kumar pyasi RT @IndiaToday: PM calls all-party meet over #ViolentLACFaceOff; meeting to take place on 19th June. https://t.co/OXuwBqQJoH 9 minutes ago

760f0016aad64fb

Riya Wali RT @the_hindu: While #PMModi is yet to comment on the casualties or the incident, he met with Defence Minister #RajnathSingh and Chief of D… 16 minutes ago

jollymampilly

Jolly Mampilly PM Calls All-Party Meet On Friday To Discuss Situation After Ladakh Clash - NDTV https://t.co/AJEqqrEaoq 23 minutes ago

netamakerIndia

Netamaker Galwan Valley clash: Narendra Modi calls for all-party meeting on Friday to discuss situation on India-China border https://t.co/XTBtlA3Uvg 32 minutes ago

BahuExpress

Bahu Express Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the stand-off on the India-China… https://t.co/L2zqCRXoo7 32 minutes ago

ABHINITSRIVAST6

अभिनीत श्रीवास्तव RT @ndtv: PM calls all-party meet on Friday to discuss situation after #Ladakh clash https://t.co/buacURyySW https://t.co/ZvnP19trKq 38 minutes ago