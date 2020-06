Karan Johar unfollows many accounts on Twitter; now follows only THESE four celebs Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Karan Johar will soon start the shooting of his ambitious project Takht, which features Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Karan Johar is available for father roles, B-town celebs react



Karan Johar who has been flaunting his grey hair amid lockdown is available for doing father roles. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:19 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this