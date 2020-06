Central panel slashes Covid-19 test rate in Delhi to Rs 2,400 Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

An expert committee set up on the directions of Union home minister Amit Shah to revise Covid -19 testing rates in Delhi has recommended lowering it to Rs 2,400 from Rs 4,500. The report of the committee, which was led by NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul, was submitted to the Union health ministry which has approved it and forwarded it to the Delhi government for further action. 👓 View full article

