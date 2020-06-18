Global  

India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council: Indian Ambassador Tirumurti

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
India received overwhelming support in its election to the UN Security Council and it will continue to provide leadership and a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said.
News video: India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled

India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled 01:03

 India on June 17 secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India which won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as...

