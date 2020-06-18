RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He never cared about being a insider,' Rohini Iyer pens hard-hitting note on the actor's demise
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput was 34 when he hanged himself in his apartment in Mumbai. While there are many theories surfacing, his true friend and well wishes, Rohini Iyer has penned a hard-hitting note on the speculative theories that are doing the rounds of the net and social media.
People in Bihar’s Patna paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Several gathered at Kargil Chowk to pay tribute to the late actor. They also held posters demanding CBI enquiry into his death. Sushant is suspected to have committed suicide at his Mumbai home. Sushant’s funeral was held in Mumbai on...
Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has stirred a debate about nepotism & bullying in Bollywood. 'We need to pause and introspect and avoid misplaced anger', says actor Gulshan Devaiah. Film trade..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54Published
Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra..
A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against 8 persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor..