Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, operation underway



Related videos from verified sources Watch: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian, J&K



Three terrorists have been eliminated in an encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Forces had laid a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence inputs when the terrorists fired on the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:52 Published 2 days ago Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam



Two terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter spot in Nipora area of Kulgam. Operation was launched during.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published 5 days ago Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Budgam



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The encounter took place in Pathanpora area of Budgam district. Police and security forces are.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

