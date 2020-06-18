Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, operation underway

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
"Meej Pampore encounter- So far one unidentified terrorist killed; operation on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the early hours of Thursday.Further details are awaited. On June 16, three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: 3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in JandK's Shopian

3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in JandK's Shopian 01:25

 At least three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that broke out in Turkwangam area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir on morning of June 16. Search operation is underway. Police and security forces are on the spot and have condoned the area. Further details shall follow.

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian, J&K [Video]

Watch: Three terrorists killed in encounter in Shopian, J&K

Three terrorists have been eliminated in an encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Forces had laid a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence inputs when the terrorists fired on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:52Published
Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam [Video]

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam. Bodies of terrorists recovered from encounter spot in Nipora area of Kulgam. Operation was launched during..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Budgam [Video]

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in JandK's Budgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. The encounter took place in Pathanpora area of Budgam district. Police and security forces are..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this