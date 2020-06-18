Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, operation underway
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () "Meej Pampore encounter- So far one unidentified terrorist killed; operation on," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in the early hours of Thursday.Further details are awaited. On June 16, three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that started at the Turkwangam area of Shopian, police said.
At least three unidentified terrorists were eliminated in an encounter that broke out in Turkwangam area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir on morning of June 16. Search operation is underway. Police and security forces are on the spot and have condoned the area. Further details shall follow.
Three terrorists have been eliminated in an encounter in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir. Forces had laid a cordon and search operation based on specific intelligence inputs when the terrorists fired on the..
