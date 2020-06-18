Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

When Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande created magic on-screen as Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta

Bollywood Life Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. The actor has left behind countless memories and there is one character played by him that will remain in our hearts forever. Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta will always remain special. Take a look at some of the best scenes of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra

Sushant Rajput's suicide case: Police record statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra 01:54

 Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Speaking on it, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said,...

Related videos from verified sources

'It's a wake up call': Bollywood actor on Sushant Singh Rajput's death [Video]

'It's a wake up call': Bollywood actor on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has stirred a debate about nepotism & bullying in Bollywood. 'We need to pause and introspect and avoid misplaced anger', says actor Gulshan Devaiah. Film trade..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:54Published
Watch: People in Bihar’s Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Watch: People in Bihar’s Patna pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

People in Bihar’s Patna paid tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Several gathered at Kargil Chowk to pay tribute to the late actor. They also held posters demanding CBI enquiry into his death. Sushant..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:03Published
Sushant Singh Rajput website to share 'all the positive energies' [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput website to share 'all the positive energies'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput now has a website dedicated to him, aimed at sharing all the positive energies" he left behind.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: After visiting the actor's family, Ankita Lokhande meets Ekta Kapoor at her residence

 Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.
Bollywood Life

Prarthana Behere on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Ankita Lokhande is devastated

 Sushant Singh Rajput rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta, an immensely successful TV serial that he did with Ankita Lokhande and Prarthana Behere. His unfortunate...
Mid-Day

Social media users relate Ankita Lokhande's now deleted post to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Social media users relate Ankita Lokhande's now deleted post to Sushant Singh Rajput's death On the day of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, ex-flame and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Instagram story. It read, "God removes...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this