When Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande created magic on-screen as Manav and Archana in Pavitra Rishta
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday. The actor has left behind countless memories and there is one character played by him that will remain in our hearts forever. Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta will always remain special. Take a look at some of the best scenes of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana.
Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra was called by Mumbai Police to register his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case on June 17. An accidental death case has been registered at Bandra Police Station in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Speaking on it, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said,...
Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has stirred a debate about nepotism & bullying in Bollywood. 'We need to pause and introspect and avoid misplaced anger', says actor Gulshan Devaiah. Film trade..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:54Published