Why Indian soldiers were sent 'unarmed to martyrdom': Rahul Gandhi

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and how dare China kill them, a day after asking the defence minister why he did not name China in his tweet and why it took him two days to condole the deaths of 20 Army personnel.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom'?: Rahul Gandhi

'Who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom'?: Rahul Gandhi 02:09

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised questions over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh on Monday night. Rahul questioned who sent unarmed Indian jawans towards danger and why? Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the remarks made by PM Modi in the aftermath of the...

