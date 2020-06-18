Why Indian soldiers were sent 'unarmed to martyrdom': Rahul Gandhi Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned why Indian soldiers were sent "unarmed to martyrdom" in Ladakh and how dare China kill them, a day after asking the defence minister why he did not name China in his tweet and why it took him two days to condole the deaths of 20 Army personnel. 👓 View full article

