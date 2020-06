Video credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago Pakistan's Charge d' Affaires summoned by MEA for abduction of Indian officials 01:14 Charge d' Affaires of High Commission of Pakistan, Haider Shah, was summoned on June 16. He was summoned and also a strong protest was lodged on the issue of the abduction and torture of two officials of the High Commission of India in Islamabad by Pakistan security agencies.