Chinese nationals in India fear backlash, anxious over anti-China sentiments

IndiaTimes Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The border clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh broke the brittle quiet and also the sense of security for anxious Chinese nationals in India who fear a backlash with anti-Chinese sentiment spiraling in the country.
News video: Delhi Police detain Army veterans, others protesting outside Chinese Embassy

Delhi Police detain Army veterans, others protesting outside Chinese Embassy 01:45

 Police on Wednesday detained people protesting near the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi. Some Army veterans, members of Swadeshi Jagaran Mach (SJM) were protesting near the embassy. Protesters were shouting anti-China slogans. This comes as India reported the death of 20 soldiers in a faceoff with...

