Sonia Gandhi removes Sanjay Jha as Congress spokesperson Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Even after his removal as the party spokesperson, Sanjay Jha only seemed to take it upon himself to amplify the point that he was making. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Congress removes Sanjay Jha as spokesperson after critical article Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday removed Sanjay Jha as a party spokesperson, days after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the party.

IndiaTimes 17 hours ago





Tweets about this