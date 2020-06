Related videos from verified sources Kanpur residents perform last rites of Chinese President Xi Jinping, show anger: Watch | Oneindia



Residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur on June 18 showed their aggression and performed last rites of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The residents are angered by the deaths of the Indian soldiers, who.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:44 Published 15 minutes ago China-India Himalayan Border Clash Turns Deadly



NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese border defense troops had a deadly encounter last Monday that left at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead, according to the Times of India. The New.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:45 Published 10 hours ago India-China faceoff: Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu brought to his residence in Suryapet



Mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment was brought to his residence in Suryapet late night of 17th June. Colonel Santosh lost his life in violent clash with.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:56 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Boycott products made in China, close down restaurants, hotels selling Chinese food: Athawale Union minister Ramdas Athawale has said all restaurants and hotels that sell Chinese food in India should be closed down and products made in China should be...

IndiaTimes





