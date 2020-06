Vikas Gupta Ankita would not leave Sushant till he has smile on his face again



Television producer Vikas Gupta has called late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande his "shock absorber". Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in the Balaji.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 02:26 Published 33 minutes ago

Sushant Singh Rajput s ashes immersion today, reveals sister Shweta



Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes will be immersed in Patna on Thursday. The late actor's family performed his last rites earlier on Monday and had flown to their hometown Patna on Wednesday. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 00:59 Published 33 minutes ago