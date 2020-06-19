Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Modi to be held today

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm. "In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," PMO had tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Galwan Valley clash: Who said what on India-China border clash: Watch | Oneindia News

Galwan Valley clash: Who said what on India-China border clash: Watch | Oneindia News 02:32

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the sacrifices of soldiers along the border “will not go in vain”. He has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday, June 19 to discuss the situation along the India-China border. Presidents of various political parties are expected to take...

Related videos from verified sources

'No formal plans': White House on Trump mediating India-China Border issue [Video]

'No formal plans': White House on Trump mediating India-China Border issue

The White House said US President Donald Trump is aware of India-China clash in Ladakh, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. On May 27, Trump waded into the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:13Published
Tinsukia oil well fire: PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting via video conferencing [Video]

Tinsukia oil well fire: PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) meeting to review oil well number Baghjan-5 fire situation in Assam's Tinsukia. Review meeting was attended by Home..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Indian protesters burn pictures of China's president as border tensions escalate [Video]

Indian protesters burn pictures of China's president as border tensions escalate

Protesters in Rajkot, west India tore down Chinese themed banners and flags after tensions on the border escalated leaving 20 Indian soldiers dead. The footage, filmed on June 18, shows the locals..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this

sayvari

sayvari RT @airnewsalerts: PM convenes all-party meeting today to discuss situation along India-China border https://t.co/KLteUcROJu 7 seconds ago

subhash397k

subhash kumar sahu RT @vivekiwari: Guy's second video. This video is China India border. Guy's our soilders are faced very critical situation so plz sapport t… 8 seconds ago

Karanraina88

Dharma1988 India China border crisis. May -June 2020 Thread : As we all know the Indian and Chinese armies are against each… https://t.co/xvd7iJv0Of 51 seconds ago

SuryaPr20963774

Surya Pratap Singh RT @PMOIndia: In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party m… 1 minute ago

rolebuild

The RoleBuild India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Modi to be held today | India News https://t.co/Y9vz3l5HGK 3 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Modi to be held today https://t.co/UqA30xBwch 9 minutes ago

RSSinsider3632

Rashtrya Sulabh Savchale ( RSS ) RT @sabchanga_c: Many bhakts were telling me Gaddar, Anti-national, J!had! just for criticizing Modi in the current situation at India Chin… 9 minutes ago

RKDINDIA

Rishabh Dubey RT @ani_digital: All-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss India-China border situation, is scheduled to be held… 9 minutes ago