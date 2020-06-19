India-China border situation: All party meeting called by PM Modi to be held today
Friday, 19 June 2020 () The all-party meeting, called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China, is scheduled to be held on Friday at 5 pm. "In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," PMO had tweeted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, said the sacrifices of soldiers along the border “will not go in vain”. He has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on Friday, June 19 to discuss the situation along the India-China border. Presidents of various political parties are expected to take...
The White House said US President Donald Trump is aware of India-China clash in Ladakh, stressing that there are no formal plans on mediating between the two countries. On May 27, Trump waded into the..
