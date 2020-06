Related videos from verified sources Surprising number of Americans will never step foot in a gym again, even after the pandemic



One in four Americans will never be returning to gyms ... even once the pandemic is over, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 Americans who exercise at least twice a week surveyed respondents.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:09 Published 2 days ago Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men)



Self-care has never been more important than it is right now — we all need ways to manage stress, reduce anxiety, and keep our minds and bodies healthy and strong. It's not all spa treatments and.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 00:22 Published on May 26, 2020 Fitness enthusiasts go crazy for 'Prosecco Pilates'



Fitness lovers have been livening up lockdown by balancing glasses of bubbly during Pilate workouts. Keeping active during lockdown provides a sense of normality and routine, but outdoor exercise can.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on May 25, 2020

Tweets about this