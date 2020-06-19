|
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Arjun Bijlani shares the post by the Chhichhore actor's sister; urges people to 'be compassionate'
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Sushant Singh Rajput began his career as a television actor. He switched to Bollywood just after his first debut as a leading male with Pavitra Rishta. He was and still is very popular and almost everyone in the television industry looked up to him with such a tremendous career that will be now known as his legacy.
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this