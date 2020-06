Related videos from verified sources Jessica Lal Murder: Convict Manu Sharma released from jail on grounds of 'good behaviour'



Manu Sharma, convict in the Jessica Lal murder case, who has spent 17 years in prison was released from jail on June 01 on grounds of "good behaviour" after Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago Conditions becoming more favourable for good Monsoon: Ministry of Earth Sciences



Ministry of Earth Sciences, Secretary, Dr. Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, on June 01 stated that conditions are becoming more favourable for a good Monsoon. "So quantitatively, the Monsoon rainfall between.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago HRD Minister wishes students good luck after announcement of pending CBSE exams



Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on CBSE examinations date announcement said that there are certain centers in Delhi where only high school examinations will take place. He.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published on May 18, 2020

Tweets about this