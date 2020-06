Related videos from verified sources CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow migrant students to write exams from the respective district they are in, instead of coming back to the schools. Union Minister for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published on May 27, 2020 Board exam schedules out: Class 10 & 12 exams in July, list on cbse.nic.in | Oneindia News



Class 10th and 12th Board exams will take place in July, details out on cbse.nic.in and on HRD minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal's Twitter handle. Apart from that, Karnataka has significantly eased curbs.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:41 Published on May 18, 2020 'Pending CBSE exams to be conducted after normalcy returns': Union HRD Minister



Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said CBSE will conduct pending class 10, 12 board exams soon after normalcy is back. "We implemented a task force on pending CBSE exams. I had a discussion with the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38 Published on April 30, 2020

Tweets about this