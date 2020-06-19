Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IAF Chief visits Leh to review Ladakh operations, fighter aircraft moved to forward bases

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Even as the Indian Air Force (IAF) moved its assets including fighter aircraft to forward bases and airfields in view of the ongoing dispute with China, its chief RKS Bhadauria was on a two-day hush-hush visit to the Leh and Srinagar airbases, which would be the most critical for any operations to be carried out by the force in the Eastern Ladakh area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Reactivated Ladakh's Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 despite no from everyone: Former IAF Vice Chief [Video]

Reactivated Ladakh's Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 despite no from everyone: Former IAF Vice Chief

Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Vice Chief, Air Marshal (retired) PK Barbora on June 07 said he reactivated Ladakh's Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in 2008 with the help of IAF and Indian Army, however, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 06:39Published
Watch: ‘Flying Bullets’ operationalised, IAF Chief flies Tejas aircraft [Video]

Watch: ‘Flying Bullets’ operationalised, IAF Chief flies Tejas aircraft

The Indian Air Force operationalised its no.18 Squadron, the "Flying Bullets", at a ceremony in Air Force Station, Sulur, Tamil Nadu. The No.18 Squadron will be the second one to have the home-made..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
IAF inducts 2nd LCA Tejas squadron [Video]

IAF inducts 2nd LCA Tejas squadron

The second squadron of Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fighter was inducted by Indian Air Force today at Sulur Air Force Station. 18 Squadron was operationalised by IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria. IAF..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this