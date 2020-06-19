Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Northeast Delhi violence case: Ishrat Jahan says she has Covid-19 symptoms, court refuses further bail

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
On completion of her interim bail period of 10 days for marriage, a Delhi court on Friday refused to entertain the plea of ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, who sought an additional seven days’ bail on the ground that she had "developed symptoms" after her husband came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia [Video]

Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia

pregnant Jamia Millia University student Safoora Zargar, arrested under an anti-terror law in a case related to the Delhi violence granted bail today by the High Court after the police did not oppose..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published
Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'no lockdown plans in Delhi'| Oneindia News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that there are no plans for another lockdown in Delhi, rejecting speculation spurred by a spike in coronavirus cases in the capital. Kejriwal put out the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:35Published
Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News [Video]

Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court came down heavily today, pulling up the Delhi Govt over horrendous, horrific and pathetic situation in the national capital amid spurt of virus cases. The cort said Coronavirus..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:40Published

Tweets about this

yashvin_r

YashvinR RT @JIX5A: 39 Deliveries in Tihar Jail in 10 Years, Safoora Zargar Can't be Special Case, Says Delhi Police, Opposes Bail.Zargar was arrest… 56 minutes ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK Safoora Zargar, arrested under the UAPA in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests a… https://t.co/JPM24qLNGT 3 hours ago