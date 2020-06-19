Northeast Delhi violence case: Ishrat Jahan says she has Covid-19 symptoms, court refuses further bail Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

On completion of her interim bail period of 10 days for marriage, a Delhi court on Friday refused to entertain the plea of ex-Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan, who sought an additional seven days’ bail on the ground that she had "developed symptoms" after her husband came in contact with a Covid-19 positive person. 👓 View full article

