CBSE may clear Class 12 students without exam



Related videos from verified sources Assam HSLC Result: SEBA declares class 10th result, Dhritiraj Kalita tops exam



Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) declared the HSLC or class 10th result at 9 am on Saturday. The result has been declared online on the official website of SEBA at sebaonline.org. A total.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago CBSE allowed migrant students to write exams from respective district they are in: Ramesh Pokhriyal



Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to allow migrant students to write exams from the respective district they are in, instead of coming back to the schools. Union Minister for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:11 Published on May 27, 2020 Bihar Board Class 10th Results: Here's what top 10 rank holders have to say



Bihar Board Class 10th Results 2020 were declared on May 26. This year, pass percentage of Class 10th exam is 80.59% as against 80.73% last year. Around 14.9 lakh students appeared for the exam.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01 Published on May 27, 2020

