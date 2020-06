Solar eclipse 2020: Chardham temples to remain closed from 10 pm tonight till Sunday afternoon Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, the priest of Badrinath Dham, said that even though the solar eclipse is tomorrow but its 'Sutak' will start 12 hours earlier. The 'Sutak' will start from 10.25 pm tonight, which will remain till 1.53 pm on Sunday.