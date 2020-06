Related videos from verified sources A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar



A man spent eight days in hospital after catching COVID-19 from sharing drinks at a bar on a night out. Financial tech Jimmy Flores, 30, admitted he didn't take the deadly virus seriously while.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 days ago Woman speaks with four different accents after mystery brain injury



A woman who went mute for two months after a mystery brain injury has finally got her voice back -- but now speaks with FOUR different accents.Doctors were perplexed after countless tests failed to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:55 Published 1 week ago Man seeks Telangana CM help as brother's body goes missing from hospital



Aamir, a resident of Asif Nagar in Hyderabad has sought help from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after the body of his brother allegedly went missing from a hospital. According to Aamir,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this