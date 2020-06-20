Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Delhi LG announces rollback of compulsory 5-day institutional quarantine

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday announced withdrawal of the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine order for Covid-19 patients in the national capital following criticism from the ruling AAP government. On Friday, the LG had issued an order mandating a five-day institutional quarantine for anyone testing positive for coronavirus in Delhi.
