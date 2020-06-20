Global  

New employment scheme to help migrant workers, poor facing challenges due to Covid-19: Amit Shah

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the employment scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will help migrant workers and the poor facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic. ​​In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah also said that the 'Garib Kalyan Rozgar Abhiyaan' will ensure job opportunities to people near their homes based on their skills.
