Video credit: ANI - Published 7 hours ago 14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh 01:51 India on June 20 reported the highest single day spike of 14,516 new positive cases of coronavirus. The total number of COVID infections has risen to 3,95,048. The death toll has also seen a jump, after 375 people lost the battle against the virus in the last 24 hours. 12,948 people have so far lost...