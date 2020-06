Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 Patient Who Delivered Baby In A Coma Over 2 Months Early Takes Daughter Home



A mother in a coma with COVID-19 gave birth to a baby more than two months early, and on Wednesday, mom was able to take her daughter home; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:05 Published 3 weeks ago

