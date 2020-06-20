Global  

Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike of 3,630 Covid-19 cases

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
"With 3,630 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 56,746 including 27,741 active cases," government said in the bulletin.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Radha Soami COVID care centre to have reusable cardboard beds: DM South Delhi

Radha Soami COVID care centre to have reusable cardboard beds: DM South Delhi 02:40

 As cases continue to rise in the national capital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre is being converted into a COVID care centre with 10,000 beds out of which 10 percent will be oxygenated beds. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the site to inspect...

