Delhi witnesses highest single-day spike of 3,630 Covid-19 cases
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () "With 3,630 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, the total number of cases in the national capital reached 56,746 including 27,741 active cases," government said in the bulletin.
As cases continue to rise in the national capital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas centre is being converted into a COVID care centre with 10,000 beds out of which 10 percent will be oxygenated beds. Yesterday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited the site to inspect...
India on June 20 yet again recorded highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases (14,516) taking the tally to 3,95,048. Death toll has crossed 12,500 mark. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state..