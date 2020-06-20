Global  

LG rolls back his institutional quarantine order for Covid

IndiaTimes Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has rolled back his order making five days of institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 positive cases under home isolation — even if mild or asymptomatic — mandatory. The decision follows strong opposition from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
