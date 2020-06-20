LG rolls back his institutional quarantine order for Covid
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has rolled back his order making five days of institutional quarantine for all Covid-19 positive cases under home isolation — even if mild or asymptomatic — mandatory. The decision follows strong opposition from chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a controversy and demands of rollback from the Arvind Kejriwal government. Senior ministers of the Delhi...
Delhi LG Anil Baijal withdrew order of mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients. Speaking on it, AAP leader, Raghav Chadha said, "The rollback of mandatory five day institutional..
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday announced withdrawal of the compulsory five-day institutional quarantine order for Covid-19 patients in the national... IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNA •Hindu