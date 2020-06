ITBP personnel practise Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladkah Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The personnel were seen neatly lined up in rows while doing yoga in the region which was covered with a white sheet of snow.They were seen performing pranayama and Surya namaskar with great discipline. 👓 View full article

