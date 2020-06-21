Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

International Yoga Day 2019: Rubina Dilaik swears by these 5 asanas to stay in shape

Bollywood Life Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Actress Rubina Dilaik is a fitness junkie and it's enviable, really. A quick scroll through the Punar Vivaah Ek Nayi Umeed actress Rubina Dilaik's Instagram page and it results in gallons of guilt. On International Yoga Day, here are 5 asanas she practices.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Yoga boosts immunity, improves metabolism: PM Modi

Yoga boosts immunity, improves metabolism: PM Modi 01:10

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21 said that world is realising the need of Yoga, even more, due to the coronavirus Pandemic. PM Modi said, "If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are...

Related videos from verified sources

CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes [Video]

CM Jai Ram Thakur appeals citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day at their homes

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur appealed citizens to celebrate International Yoga Day with their families at their homes. In a video message, Thakur said, "Prime Minister started..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Indian sand artist creates yoga sculptures for International Yoga Day [Video]

Indian sand artist creates yoga sculptures for International Yoga Day

Sand art in the shape of various yoga positions has been created in Northern East India. India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sculpture in time for International Yoga Day on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Ramdev's 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar ahead of International Yoga Day [Video]

Ramdev's 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' in Haridwar ahead of International Yoga Day

Yoga guru Ramdev conducted 'Yoga Protocol Rehearsal' ahead of International Yoga Day. The workshop was organised at Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Ramdev performed yoga to guide his viewers..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this