International Yoga Day 2019: Rubina Dilaik swears by these 5 asanas to stay in shape
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Actress Rubina Dilaik is a fitness junkie and it's enviable, really. A quick scroll through the Punar Vivaah Ek Nayi Umeed actress Rubina Dilaik's Instagram page and it results in gallons of guilt. On International Yoga Day, here are 5 asanas she practices.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21 said that world is realising the need of Yoga, even more, due to the coronavirus Pandemic. PM Modi said, "If our immunity is strong then it helps in fighting against the disease. There are...