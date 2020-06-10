Global  

'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM over Ladakh standoff with China

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom'?: Rahul Gandhi

'Who sent unarmed Indian soldiers to martyrdom'?: Rahul Gandhi 02:09

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised questions over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh on Monday night. Rahul questioned who sent unarmed Indian jawans towards danger and why? Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the remarks made by PM Modi in the aftermath of the...

