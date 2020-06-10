'Surender Modi': Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM over Ladakh standoff with China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has raised questions over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh on Monday night. Rahul questioned who sent unarmed Indian jawans towards danger and why? Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the remarks made by PM Modi in the aftermath of the...
Chinese post in buffer zone triggered clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred; Martyr colonel's mother remembers son, is proud but devastated at loss; PM Modi holds late-night meet with top 4..
The standoff between India and China at the border in Ladakh may be cooling off but the political war over the issue has escalated. After Rahul Gandhi asked the government to tell the country if China..
