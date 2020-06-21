Global  

International Yoga Day: ITBP personnel practise Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladkah

Mid-Day Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel beating all odds performed asanas at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh. The personnel were seen neatly lined up in rows while doing yoga in the region which was covered with a white sheet of snow. They were seen...
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: ITBP jawans perform yoga on International Yoga Day

Watch: ITBP jawans perform yoga on International Yoga Day

 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Ladakh performed yoga at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures, on International Yoga Day on June 21. At Khardung La also, ITBP personnel were seen performing yoga 'asanas'. Arunachal Pradesh's Lohitpur also witnessed ITBP personnel...

