International Yoga Day: ITBP personnel practise Yoga in sub-zero temperature in Ladkah
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel beating all odds performed asanas at an altitude of 18,000 feet, in sub-zero temperatures in Ladakh. The personnel were seen neatly lined up in rows while doing yoga in the region which was covered with a white sheet of snow. They were seen...
