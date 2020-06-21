Global  

Three terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Srinagar

IndiaTimes Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Three terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in the Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police department told ANI that those killed included "a Pakistani terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Muhammed. He was active in South Kashmir for the past few years. Another terrorist escaped."
