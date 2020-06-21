Three terrorists killed by security forces in J&K's Srinagar
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Three terrorists were killed in an operation by security forces in the Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday. Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police department told ANI that those killed included "a Pakistani terrorist affiliated to Jaish-e-Muhammed. He was active in South Kashmir for the past few years. Another terrorist escaped."
Three terrorists killed by security forces in Zadibal Soura area of Srinagar. The Police said the terrorists were holed up inside a house in the area, adding that the terrorists had refused an offer to surrender before the security forces. Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a high-level...
Security forces briefs on recent encounters in Jammu and Kashmir. GOC 15 Corps Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju said eight terrorists were neutralized in the last 24 hours in the Valley. Two operations..
A joint press conference of GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju and J and K DGP Dilbag Singh was held on June 19 on encounters in Pampore's Meej and Shopian's Munand. Lt Gen Raju said, "We..